An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed early Saturday morning in an apparent random shooting while sitting in a vehicle, the department said. Another person was wounded. The suspect remained at large Saturday afternoon.

Multiple news outlets have identified the officer as John P. Rivera, 23.

The shooting happened at 3:30 a.m. Rivera was in the vehicle with two other men and a woman, police said. One of the other men, who is another off-duty officer, and the woman were not hurt.

The third man, who is not an officer, was injured. WLS reported he was shot in the chest and arm.

Police said as of Saturday afternoon that the shooting appeared to be random. They were not sure of the motive.

Rivera had been on the force just under two years, police said.