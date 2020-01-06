'We're listening.' | Officers join Louisville protesters for dialogue, hugs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As demonstrators filled Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville for a fifth day of protests, some Metro Police officers joined the crowd.
In a photo snapped by reporter Heather Fountaine, she says officers were greeted with hugs and while others, express disappointment.
She says the moment with officers and the crowd was heated for a bit, then one of the officers told the crowd to take a knee for a moment of calm.
Protesters say they wanted to be heard.
The officers said, “they’re listening.”
