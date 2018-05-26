MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Law enforcement officials say an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's deputy was killed by an off-duty police officer in Montgomery County Friday evening.

We're told the two officers were brothers.

It happened Friday in the 1600 block of SingleTree in Stagecoach, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Scott Spencer says a Stagecoach Police Department officer came home and found a man inside. He then shot the suspect whom officials identified as an off-duty HCSO deputy and the shooter's brother.

Please pray for the family of an off-duty HCSO Deputy, who was killed tonight in a shooting in the 16000 block of Singletree in Stagegoach, Montgomery County. @SheriffEd_HCSO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/IorhLqpAAg — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 26, 2018

Spencer says the officer has 35 years of law enforcement experience, the last two years with Stagecoach PD. The Harris County deputy is also a longtime officer.

It was originally reported that the officer shot a burglar, but investigators now believe there was no burglary, rather a domestic dispute.

Officers responded and found a man dead inside of a bathroom at the home, Spencer says.

The man appeared to have died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Spencer.

The Stagecoach PD officer was not injured.

Spencer says the circumstances around the shooting are in being investigated by the sheriff's office, district attorney's office and the Texas Rangers.

