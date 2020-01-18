The Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro has been closed over concerns about the safety of the complex used for the 2016 games in Brazil.

City authorities closed the park on Friday after a judge ruled that safety licenses were not in order.

The city had appealed the judge's decision, saying it would affect about 900 athletes training at the Olympic Park.

According to the judge, the area is “progressively battered by the lack of care” and “ready for tragedies,” AP reported.

File - In this July 4, 2016 file photo, the Olympic Park of the 2016 Olympics is seen from the air, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

AP

The city said it is seeking a certificate to operate from the firefighting department and that it hopes the park will reopen soon.

Rio spent about $12 billion on the 2016 Olympics.