Oprah Winfrey has responded to a robocall from a white supremacist group injecting racism directly into the historic race for Georgia governor between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp.

Abrams and Kemp are both condemning an automated telephone call filled with racist and anti-Semitic statements. The call, sent to an unknown number of Georgians, impersonates Winfrey, the billionaire media titan who came to Georgia on Thursday to support Abrams.

Winfrey responded to the robocall in a video she posted on Instagram.

“I heard people were making racist robocalls in my name against Stacey Abrams, who I am one hundred percent for, in Georgia,” Oprah says in an Instagram video. “I just want to say: Jesus don’t like ugly."

"And we know what to do about that: vote. Tomorrow show up and show out, and vote,” she continued to say.

The antidote to Hate... VOTE your love!

The race for Georgia governor has already been fraught with a race-laden debate over ballot access and voter suppression. Abrams would be the first black female governor in U.S. history. Kemp, who oversees elections as Georgia's secretary of state, vehemently denies charges that he's used his office to make it harder for minorities to vote.

The robocall says it was paid for by The Road to Power, a group organized by Scott Rhodes of Idaho. He has been linked to several other racist robocalls, including a recent effort in Florida, where Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum would become the first black governor in his state's history.

Kemp issued a statement calling the tactic "vile" and "contrary to the highest ideals of our state and country," and condemning "any person or organization that peddles this type of unbridled hate and unapologetic bigotry."

The Abrams camp likewise blasted the move but took a shot at Kemp and his highest profile supporter, President Donald Trump, who is coming to Georgia to campaign Sunday. A top Abrams aide said both Kemp and Trump have contributed to a poisonous atmosphere, and that Kemp has been silent on previous racially loaded attacks on Abrams.

"These automated calls are being sent into homes just days before President Trump arrives, reminding voters exactly who is promoting a political climate that celebrates this kind of vile, poisonous thinking," said Abrams' spokeswoman Abigail Collazo.

USA Today and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

