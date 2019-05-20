SALEM, Ore — Authorities are searching for a missing Salem mother and her young son on a property in rural Yamhill County.

Karissa Alyn Fretwell, 25, and her 3-year-old son, William (Billy) Fretwell have not been seen since May 13.

The FBI and Oregon State Police have joined the search for the mother and son.

Karissa did not show up for work on May 13. Her family filed a missing person report on May 17.

She has sole custody of her son. The two live in West Salem.

Salem Police Department

While police are asking for tips from the public, the search is being conducted by law enforcement and trained volunteers. No more searchers are needed, according to the sheriff's office.

Karissa is white, 5-foot-9, and about 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair that is dyed red. Billy is white, about 3 feet tall, and weighs about 30 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have information about the case, please call the Salem police tip line at 503-588-8477. If you know where Karissa and Billy are, please call Salem police at 503-588-6123.