Teen shot and killed by stray bullet at party was starting senior year

Haven Lodge was at a party with friends when an altercation broke out and shots were fired. She was the one hit.
Credit: Lodge Family

NEW ORLEANS — A 17-year-old high school senior was shot and killed Saturday night while attending a party where shots were fired.

Haven Lodge was found lying on the sidewalk outside of the Milne Recreation Center in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Her family says she was at the party when an altercation started and someone pulled out a weapon and fired. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital where she later died.

Haven was the youngest of three siblings and born just a few days before Katrina. She had just turned 17 two days before the shooting. She was a senior at The Net Charter High School.

NOLA.com reported that a friend shared a post Sunday on Instagram, inviting the public to a candlelight memorial for Lodge on Sept. 2 and asking people to bring pink and white balloons to the family's home, though the post didn't specify a location.

