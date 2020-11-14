35-year-old Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee was overseas serving as a UH-60 helicopter repairer.

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Painesville native, serving the United States Army has been identified as one of seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai region.

35-year-old Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, a 2003 graduate of Riverside High School, was overseas serving as a UH-60 helicopter repairer assigned to the Multinational Force and Observers mission at the time of his death.

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn this tragic loss of life," said Col. David S. Sentell, commander of Task Force Sinai. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of our fallen during this most difficult time. They should know that their nation will continue to honor their sacrifice,"he continued.

The Multinational Force and Observers said five Americans, a French and a Czech were killed. It said an eighth peacekeeper survived and was evacuated for medical treatment.

The force says there is no indication the crash was “anything except an accident.”

The United States Army confirmed the identities of the other Americans Sunday:

Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts

Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois

McKee arrived in Egypt in July and in his primary role acted as a peacekeeper, helping to monitor the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement.

The peacekeepers are responsible for monitoring troops levels and protecting free navigation in the area. Thirteen countries contribute troops to the force, with the U.S. providing the largest contingent.

McKee enlisted in 2003 and had also completed tours in Korea, Afghanistan and Iraq.