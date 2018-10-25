(KFOR) The parents of 5-month-old Oklahoma twin boys have been arrested on child neglect complaints after one boy reportedly suffered a heart attack and died; his brother was hospitalized for malnourishment, according to court records.

Secoya McNeary, 28, and Sir Tramane Neal, 37, were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Friday on two counts of felony child neglect.

According to police reports and court documents, McNeary and Neal transported a 5-month-old boy to the hospital on October 19 after he was found unresponsive in a bed with his twin brother.

The boy was pronounced dead at INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center.

"Unfortunately, the 5-month-old baby actually died. That's where the investigation began, into what happened to that child," said Oklahoma City Police Spokesperson Officer Megan Morgan. "While speaking with the parents, they found out the baby actually has a twin brother that was at home."

