A public funeral service will be held for a Pasco County firefighter's infant daughter who died after a rollover crash earlier this month in Hillsborough County.
Investigators say firefighter Hunter Garcia and his family were on Van Dyke Road when their SUV was T-boned by another car that ran a stop sign on Brown Road on Sept. 13.
Sadly, baby Clara died two days later.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2 at the Idlewild Baptist Church at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd in Lutz. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
The family will have a private graveside service after the church service.
Hunter's wife Kayla was released from a critical care unit Monday. She is currently recovering at a rehabilitation center. But, her long-term prognosis is positive.
Hunter was previously released from the hospital and continues to support his wife's recovery.
What other people are reading right now:
- CDC warns hunters deer carrying tuberculosis strain can pass it to people
- Sheriff: 23 men arrested in child predator sting, one of them brought candy
- Woman didn't know for a month she'd been shot in the head by her then boyfriend
- Man accused of keeping teen girl locked in room for a year added to Most Wanted list
- FHP trooper, a Navy veteran, dies in crash
- Alzheimer's trial at USF shows promising results for memory loss reversal
- ICE busts 139 undocumented immigrants in Florida during effort targeting convicted criminals
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter