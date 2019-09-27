A public funeral service will be held for a Pasco County firefighter's infant daughter who died after a rollover crash earlier this month in Hillsborough County.

Investigators say firefighter Hunter Garcia and his family were on Van Dyke Road when their SUV was T-boned by another car that ran a stop sign on Brown Road on Sept. 13.

Sadly, baby Clara died two days later.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2 at the Idlewild Baptist Church at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd in Lutz. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

The family will have a private graveside service after the church service.

Hunter's wife Kayla was released from a critical care unit Monday. She is currently recovering at a rehabilitation center. But, her long-term prognosis is positive.

Hunter was previously released from the hospital and continues to support his wife's recovery.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter