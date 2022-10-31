x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

AP source: Paul Pelosi attacker to be charged federally

Nancy Pelosi's 82-year-old husband was left seriously injured in the attack and underwent surgery for a skull fracture.
Credit: AP
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the House Speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps," authorities said Monday.

David DePape, 42, confronted a sleeping Paul Pelosi in the couple's San Francisco bedroom early Friday morning, according to a federal affidavit filed in court Monday.

Federal prosecutors have filed two charges against DePape, days after police say he broke into the Pelosi's home and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. He was left seriously injured in the attack, underwent surgery for a skull fracture, and suffered other injuries to his arms and hands.

RELATED: 'Heartbroken': Nancy Pelosi breaks silence after husband's assault

DePape is charged federally with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties.

The announcement of the federal charges comes as San Francisco's district attorney is set to announce state criminal charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary and is expected to be arraigned on state charges Tuesday.

San Francisco's district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, also rejected conspiracy theories about the attack, confirming the assailant was targeting the Democratic leader when he broke into the couple’s home and confronted Paul Pelosi.

RELATED: AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

RELATED: 'This was not a random act': Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Small plane crash on Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta | Chopper video

Before You Leave, Check This Out