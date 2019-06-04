Actor Paul Rudd turned 50 years old Saturday and people on social media simply aren't buying it.

Twenty-four years after Alicia Silverstone's character of Cher Horowitz described her on-screen ex-stepbrother as "kind of a Baldwin," Rudd is noted by fans for still looking youthful.

Here's a side-by-side image of him from 1995 in "Clueless" and again just over a month ago at the Academy Awards. You decide.

Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd in 1995's "Clueless" and on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 2019. (Paramount Pictures and Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Paramount Pictures and AP

Here is just some of the reaction on Twitter.

Rudd is set to appear in "Avengers: Endgame" which will be released on April 26. It will be his fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe film after "Ant-Man," "Captain America: Civil War" and "Ant-Man and The Wasp."