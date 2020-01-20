PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and this week, the Medical Center is reminding people of the importance of the phrase ‘see something, say something.’

According to a post on their Facebook page, a teen recently arrived at the Medical Center of Peach County (Navicent Health) showing warning signs that suggested she was in danger.

Hospital staff then realized the girl’s family had posted on social media that their daughter was missing.

"You could tell that something was a little off with the patient right from the start. She was acting very nervous and was very reserved. Everyone really started to put up red flags when that happened, and we were able to get her to open up to us. You don't want to miss a chance to potentially help save someone from a bad situation,” said Rebecca Meeks, RN, Nurse Manager.

On Wednesday, the Medical Center in Macon will be holding a conference to end human trafficking.

There will be a moderated expert panel and special guest speaker Camila Wright Zolfaghari, J.D., LL. M, executive director of Street Grace – a foundation that brings people together to end the sex trafficking of minors domestically.

For more information on the conference and to RSVP, click here.

