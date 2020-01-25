WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in Friday night's shooting near the entrance of Forever 21 at Hanes Mall.

Police say 18-year-old Isaac Banos Salazar shot a male teenager just after 8:30 p.m. It happened nearly 30 minutes before the mall was to close for the night.

Police say the teen was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect and the victim are believed to have known one another according to police.

Banos Salazar is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging a Firearm Into an Occupied Dwelling, Carrying a Concealed Gun, and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits. He is now in the Forsyth County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

