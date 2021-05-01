Birds, reptiles and guinea pigs were among the animals killed in the Sunday morning fire at Noccalula Falls Park.

GADSDEN, Ala. — A spokesperson for an Alabama city says about 75 animals died after a fire at a petting zoo.

Birds, reptiles and guinea pigs were among the animals killed in the Sunday morning fire at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden.

News outlets report that Gadsden Fire Chief Wil Reed said a passerby reported the fire at 5:45 a.m.

Responding firefighters arrived to find the petting zoo and barn fully engulfed in flames.

The city said the cause of the fire is unknown. No people were reported injured.

A full investigation will be conducted by the Gadsden Fire Department and the fire marshal.