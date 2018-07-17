The Phoenix Fire Department said a firefighter died suddenly and was discovered in his quarters while on duty at the Arizona Army National Guard Base.

Juston Doherty, who was a reservist in addition to being a full-time firefighter, died of apparent natural causes, according to the United Phoenix Firefighters.

According to the National Guard, Doherty was last seen heading back to his room to get rest around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. He was found by a fellow instructor when he did not return to training in the afternoon.

Doherty was a decorated Captain in the US Army, an Army Ranger, and Airborne School graduate. In the Army, he served two deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star.

Doherty, who was 45 years old, grew up in Phoenix.

"Gave his life to his country and then came back and give his life to the city that he loves," Phoenix Fire Captain Captain Rob McDade said.

Doherty was serving his weekend drill as a platoon trainer when he died.

"Captain Doherty was the kind of guy who liked to wake up the candidates as well as put them to bed the same day," said Capt. Julie Shelley in a release from the National Guard. "That's the kind of guy he was. He gave everything to the training."

Doherty's death is rocking his community at both the base and the fire station.

“It's so sudden, unexpected. Obviously there’s questions as to how this could have happened," McDade said.

He was a recipient of the Medal of Valor from the Phoenix Fire Department for running into a burning building without protection to save children who were trapped.

"It’s not just going to be his helmet sticker number on ours paying remembrance to him. We’re going to laugh, have fun because if your day comes tomorrow you would only hope to have a resume like the one Juston had," McDade said.

Details on services are pending.

