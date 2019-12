NEW CARROLLTON, Md. — One person is dead after a plane crashed into a home in Prince George's County Sunday afternoon. Officials on scene said the pilot of the plane died on the scene of the crash.

The plane crashed into a home in the 6600 block of Auburn Avenue in New Carrollton. The pilot was the only person in the plane.

Initial reports of a small engine plane crashing into the back of a home came in around 3 p.m. The plane exploded upon impact. There was no one in the house at the time of the crash, but the residents have been asked to stay away from the house until the scene is declared safe. The crash caused a car to be pushed into another house across the street.

There are no additional reports of injuries at this time.

FlightAware data indicates that a Grumman Cheetah plane took off from College Park Airport, two miles away from the crash site, at 2:45 p.m. on a flight plan to Westchester, NY. According to radar, the plane took a steep nose dive,making an 1,100-foot drop in 20 seconds. Visibility was two-and-a-half miles at the time of the crash; the poor visibility was attributed to weather conditions in the area.

Fire officials said they knocked down a fire in a two story split level home as a result of the crash. They also said HAZMAT officials are standing by for fuel runoff.

