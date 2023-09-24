The crash in Plant City killed six people, including three minors, and one other person is in the hospital in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A train and SUV collision in Plant City is leaving some loved ones heartbroken after it killed six people and critically injured one other person.

Hillsborough County deputies have since identified all seven people involved. 10 Tampa Bay spoke with the aunt of the sole survivor, 23-year-old Guillermo Gama, who is recovering from critical injuries at Lakeland Regional.

"I want to hug him... and a kiss like he would give me," said Bobbie Gama, his aunt. "This just doesn't seem fair."

Described by his aunt as a hardworking and caring person, Bobbie Gama said her nephew loves his family deeply, including his four little sisters. Already working full-time in construction work, she said he is also a student at Hillsborough Community College.

"I'm hoping our community can pull together and help, as well," she said.

In an update Monday morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Guillermo Gama is expected to survive. His injuries vary, including a brain bleed, a ruptured kidney and a bruised lung.

"I can't speak enough about the power of a community coming together to support and pray for the victims, families, and first responders involved in this heart-wrenching crash," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We are hopeful about this young man's recovery and remain committed to not only the investigation but the healing of all those impacted."

While Guillermo Gama's family is holding on to hope, Bobbie Gama said she's also feeling pain for the Hernandez family.

"There's my nephew and they don't have theirs," Bobbie Gama said. "Even though they're not my family, I don't carry their blood, I don't really know them, but my heart hurts so bad for them because I'm a mother."

Some neighbors, including Bobbie Gama, have expressed the need for more safety measures like a guard crossing. As of now, only a stop sign exists.

Another deadly crash involving a train and truck took place in the same area in February 2021.

Since the railroad crossing on U.S. 92 and Jim Leffler Circle is on a private road, no other safety measures are required, according to rail safety expert and conductor Michael Callanan.

Bobbie Gama said she hopes anyone can help with her nephew's recovery, but above all, even just a prayer would help.

"Just even a couple of words. That's it. That's all. I'd be more appreciative of that than anything," Bobbie Gama said.