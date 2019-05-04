Phoenix police say they've made an arrest in the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl in Phoenix.

According to police, 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez was arrested Thursday at a home near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix police were seen towing a truck that matched the suspect's truck away from that home Thursday night. A tip helped police track down the location of the truck.

The rims on the truck towed away by police did not match. However, police were seen taking wheels that appeared to match the rims on the suspect's vehicle from the house where the truck was found.

RELATED: Video shows alleged suspect following family's car before 10-year-old girl shot in Phoenix

Phoenix police say Gonzalez is the suspect they've been looking for who followed a family home and opened fire on the family of four after what may have been a road-rage incident. Summer Brown, 10, died at a hospital.

PREVIOUS: 10-year-old girl dies after being shot in Phoenix

According to police, the weapon used in the shooting was also found.

Gonzalez, police say, was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

WATCH: Parents talk about road-rage shooting that killed their 10-year-old daughter