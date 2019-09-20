TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo grandmother is behind bars after her 5-year-old grandson died in her care and the death is now ruled as a homicide.

According to court documents, Yisenya Flores hit the child late Wednesday night, but did not call 911 until after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers say when they responded to two 911 calls, they were told there was an unconscious child who fell off a bed.

According to the autopsy report, 5-year-old Anjuan M. Hare III died of multiple blunt force injuries. Coroner Diana Scala-Barnett also said there was evidence of battered child syndrome," meaning she saw signs of repetitive abuse and older healing injuries. The death is ruled as a homicide.

Toledo Fire responded and treated the child, but he later died at the Toledo Hospital ER at 7:49 p.m. on Thursday.

Doctors there told police the child's injuries were not consistent with a fall off a bed.

After interviewing Flores, police say she admitted to hitting the child and said he was lethargic, semi-unresponsive and unable to get up from the floor, yet she still didn't call 911 until the next evening.

Flores is charged with endangering children. Police say additional charges could be filed.