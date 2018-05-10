UPDATE -- State Police released the identities of a mother and toddler killed in car crash on Interstate 95 north of Lincoln on Thursday in what police believe was a suicide.

Troopers said 26-year-old Heidi McGovern of Lee stepped in front of a tanker truck, holding her two-year-old son, Enoch. Troopers said McGovern had left suicide notes behind at her home.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said McGovern was killed instantly and her son was thrown from her arms, away from the truck, and landed in the passing lane of the highway. The boy remains hospitalized at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries.

He said the tanker truck is owned by Irving Oil and was driven by 59 year old Kenneth Gray of Bucksport. The Irving truck was hauling fuel.

The crash took place about 4:30 p.m. in Township 2 - Range 8, which is about four miles north of the Lincoln exit.

McGovern was also the mother of an infant, who was elsewhere, at the time of the incident.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

CHESTER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A mother in her late 20s was killed instantly Thursday when she was hit by a tractor-trailer truck along I-95 while holding her toddler, police said.

Her son was critically injured and taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center (EMMC) in Bangor, Maine's Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson said. His exact condition was not immediately known.

The crash happened about four miles north of the exit to Lincoln near the town of Chester.

State police said the mother's car was parked in the breakdown lane, and investigators believe she and her son were struck by the truck while outside of the car in the travel lane.

The woman's husband, from a nearby town, was notified by troopers and was at the hospital with his son, the spokesperson said.

Names were expected to be released Friday.

Troopers were still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The crash completely closed off I-95 northbound near mile marker 231 shortly before 5 p.m. Traffic was detoured at exit 227, which leads to Lincoln. Motorists were asked to seek alternate routes.

© NEWS CENTER Maine