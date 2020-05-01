Police are asking for the communities help Sunday locating a missing 69-year-old woman with dementia in the Holiday Hill area.

Police said Rosemary Wangui Kahuki was last seen around 9 a.m. in the 8900 block of Ivey Road.

Kahuki has been diagnosed with dementia and police have been unsuccessful in locating her.

She was last seen wearing a brown and white striped shirt, gray pants and a purple scarf. She is 5 feet, 5 inches and is 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Kahuki's whereabouts contact police at 904-630-0500.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office