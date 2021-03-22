Police: At least 10, including officer, killed in shooting at Colorado supermarket

Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference Monday that a person of interest is in custody and is being treated.

BOULDER, Colo. — Police say 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer.

Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference Monday night that a suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment.

Police say they’re still investigating and didn’t have details on a motive. The officer who was killed was 51-year-old Eric Talley. He had been with Boulder police since 2010.

Identities of the other nine victims were not disclosed Monday night as police were still notifying their family members.

The attack in Boulder stunned a state that has seen several mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.

Ohio based Kroger which owns the King Soopers brand released the following statement on Twitter:

