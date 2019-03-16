New York City police say a suspect is in custody in the shooting death of the reputed Gambino crime family boss.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea says 24-year-old Anthony Comello was arrested Saturday in the death of Francesco Cali on Wednesday in front of his Staten Island home.

Shea said Comello was arrested in New Jersey and will be charged with murder in Cali's death.

The 53-year-old Cali, a native of Sicily, was shot to death by a gunman who may have crashed his truck into Cali's car to lure him outside.

This photo made available by the Italian Police in 2008 shows Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali. "Franky Boy", the reputed boss of New York's Gambino crime family was shot to death Wednesday night in front of his home in Staten Island, New York, by a gunman who may have staged a car accident to lure him outside, dying a virtual unknown compared with his swaggering 1980s-era predecessor, John Gotti. (Italian Police/ANSA via AP)

Shea says Cali emerged from his home around 9:15 p.m. after the suspect backed his pickup truck into Cali's Cadillac SUV.

Video shows the suspect pulling a 9 mm handgun and opening fire on Cali about a minute after they started talking.

At least 12 shots were fired.

Shea said the motive for the killing is unknown.

The murder marked the first assassination of a New York City mob boss since Paul Castellano was killed outside a Manhattan steakhouse in 1985.