The Associated Press reports that Las Vegas Metro Police officers responded to the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday night after reports came through of a shooting in the mall. According to the Associated Press, police say at least 2 people were injured.

Local Las Vegas station KVVU-TV reported that police said multiple people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Fashion Show Mall. Reports say that parents of employees in the mall told Fox 5 Vegas that their children were told via text of "an incident" in the mall and were instructed to stay in place at about 6:15 p.m. local time.

Reports said police believe this was an isolated incident that began with an altercation in the mall and there appeared to be no further threats to the public. Police had not released any further details by late Tuesday night.

Fox 5 Vegas reports that Las Vegas Metro Police spokesperson Lt. Jeff Stuart made a statement saying that there did not appear to be any life-threatening injuries.

Fox 5 Vegas reporter Kyla Galer was at the scene and tweeted, "there is a heavy presence of police and paramedics."

Galer posted a video of a man who she says is named "Luis" and said he was in the mall at the time and said he saw "people running and screaming."

The Associated Press reported that the suspects fled the scene by the time police arrived. It was unclear Tuesday night what condition the injured victims were in, as the investigation was still ongoing.



