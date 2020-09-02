A second New York City police officer has been shot in the Bronx, hours after a gunman shot and wounded an officer in an unprovoked attack on a patrol van.

Police said the shooting happened at the headquarters of the 41st precinct. An NYPD spokesperson says the injured officer is in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital, and is expected to be released Sunday.

Officials say it is unclear if Sunday's shooting is related to Saturday evening's ambush on a patrol van in the same area. Police officials confirmed a suspect in Sunday's shooting is in custody.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet Sunday he was “horrified by the multiple attacks” on police.

Dermot Shea, the NYPD's Police Commissioner said the incident started when a man who approached the officers' van, who were not in uniform. The man asked for directions at which point he pulled out a gun and reportedly fired multiple shots at the officers, hitting the officer in the driver's seat in the chin and neck. The officers did not return fire.