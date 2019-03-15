CORONA, Calif. — Police in California said they have arrested the parents of a boy who has been missing for about two weeks.

Corona police said they were first notified 8-year-old Noah McIntosh was missing by his mother who said she was concerned about his whereabouts.

Officers said they have contacted Noah’s local family members but didn’t find any answers about where he could be.

After making contact with Noah’s mother and several unsuccessful attempts to get in touch with his father, police served a search warrant to the father’s home, law enforcement said.

When police searched the father’s apartment, they found the father and his 11-year-old daughter safe inside; but there was no sign of Noah.

Police said they took both parents into custody on suspected child abuse charges.

Anyone who may have seen Noah in the past two weeks or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Corona police at 951-279-3659.

