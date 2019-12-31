MADISON, Alabama — Police in Madison, Ala. are asking for help.
Officers are searching for a missing child. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Zachary Tyler Caton was last seen riding his black and green bicycle near Woodmere Court.
He’s 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police say he was wearing a blue shirt with jeans and tan boots.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Madison Police Department at 256-722-7190.
