MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say is missing and in need of medications.

Jonathan Joseph Erickson was last seen in the area of 2150 W. River Parkway, Bohemian Flats Park, early the morning of Monday, Feb. 3, according to police.

Erickson is described as a white man, 39 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue/gray jacket with a hood, blue jeans and brown hiking boots. Police say he may not be clean shaven, and is possibly wearing glasses.

Minneapolis Police say Erickson is in need of medications. They are asking anyone with information about his location to call Minneapolis Police Sgt. Scott Downing at 612-673-5588. People can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) with information, or submit it online at crimestoppersMN.org.