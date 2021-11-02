'Hustler' mag publisher Larry Flynt, paralyzed in Georgia during obscenity trial, dies at 78

Flynt was paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot near the Gwinnett County Courthouse in March 1978.

ATLANTA — Pornographer and long-time First Amendment advocate Larry Flynt was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. His nephew, Jimmy Flynt Jr., told The Associated Press that Flynt died Wednesday of heart failure at his Hollywood Hills home. He was 78 years old.

Larry Flynt was known as publisher of the racy Hustler magazine, which he introduced in 1974. The magazine was one of the first "hardcore" national adult magazines, competing with the comparatively sedate Playboy and Penthouse.

He became just as famous for his many courtroom battles as he did for his tawdry magazine. During many of Flynt's battles, he argued for what he said were his First Amendment rights to make what many perceived as smut.

On March 6, 1978, Flynt was embroiled in an obscenity trial in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He had been accused of selling Hustler in Gwinnett County.

While he and his attorney were headed back to the Gwinnett County Courthouse for the trial's afternoon session following lunch, Flynt and attorney Gene Reeves, Jr., were hit by gunfire.

The pair were rushed to Button Gwinnett Hospital, and while Reeves was only hit in the arm and would recover fully, Flynt was paralyzed from the waist down and would be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

The judge in the trial, G. Hughel Harrison, who came to the scene of the shooting, declared a mistrial shortly after the incident.

In 1984, white supremacist and serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin confessed to the attack. He claimed to have been driven by depictions of interracial couples in Hustler. Charges were dropped after his execution in a Missouri prison in 2013 on unrelated charges. Flynt had advocated against the death penalty before Franklin's death.

This event would be dramatized in the 1996 film, "The People vs. Larry Flynt." In the film, Flynt was portrayed by Woody Harrelson, but Reeves' part in the events of the day were given to the character Alan Isaacman, Flynt's California-based attorney, played by Edward Norton.

In 1983, Larry Flynt announced his intention to run for federal office.

Historically, the Federal Communications Commission has not, and to this day, still does not, permit television stations to alter the content of political advertising by candidates. They made their one exception to this rule when the colorful Flynt ran for office, out of fear that he would run sexually explicit campaign ads on television.