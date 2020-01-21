PORT CLINTON, Ohio -- The Port Clinton Police Department on Tuesday released copies of the police report filed the day Harley Dilly was reported missing.

Harley, 14, was found dead inside an unoccupied home across the street from his own house last week. Investigators believe he died the day he fell into a chimney and became stuck.

According to the report, Marcus Dilly reported his son missing at the Port Clinton Police Department Dec. 21 around 11:50 p.m. The report states that police collected information on Harley and his friends, labeling the disappearance as "Missing/Runaway Juvenile." The responding officer wrote that he "responded to multiple addresses" in search of Harley.

The report says Marcus Dilly told police that Harley had been upset because he broke his phone and his parents told him he needed to earn a new one. Marcus Dilly said "there were other incidents where Harley wouldn't come home from school on a Friday and then wouldn't return until Saturday morning." The family did not file police reports in those other incidents.

Marcus Dilly told police he decided to report his son missing at that time, because he thought Harley had been gone too long. He also said he had no reason to believe Harley was in danger or suicidal.

Police asked Marcus Dilly if his son would know better than to remain outside in the cold, to which Marcus Dilly replied that he would, adding his son "was a baby when it comes to being cold." He also told police that Harley had Autism and ADHD.

Police spoke with the father to one of Harley's friends, who said Harley and a friend were with his son after school on Dec. 19, adding that Harley told him he was heading home the last time he saw him.

Harley's mother later suggested that police check Harley's ex-girlfriend's house. She also said the last time she saw her son was the morning of Dec. 20, when Harley said he didn't want to go to school because he didn't feel well.

"Heather stated she told him to get his a-- to school and as far as she knew he had left and went to school," the report states.

Police then spoke with another one of Harley's friends, who said Harley knocked on his door after school Friday to ask if he could tag along to a Cleveland Cavaliers game. After the friend told Harley he didn't have any extra tickets, Harley left.

Police also spoke with the father of Harley's ex-girlfriend, who said she hadn't seen Harley in more than a week.

Police and the Port Clinton community spent weeks searching for Harley. Search parties combed the area until Harley's body was found just a few doors down from his house. Police had checked the area outside the house, which was an unoccupied summer home, but said they had no reason to enter.

Investigators believe Harley climbed an antenna tower to access the roof before climbing inside the chimney. The chimney was blocked between the second and first floor, which appears to have trapped Harley inside. The Ottawa County Coroner ruled that Harley died of "compressive asphyxia."

