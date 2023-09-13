Possible UAW strike could disrupt businesses in metro Atlanta and the rest of the country

The deadline for the UAW and automakers to agree on new contracts is 11:59 pm Thursday.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Metro Atlanta businesses are bracing for potential, long-term disruptions if the United Auto Workers go on strike.

A strike could begin at 11:59 pm Thursday, unless the UAW and automakers agree on new labor contracts.

And a strike would not just possibly shut down the three major U.S. automakers.

In Smyrna, for example, no one is watching Detroit, and the contract talks, closer than a car dealer named Cleveland—Cleveland Tubbs.

“And we feel like it's going to get worked out, because we need those middle class jobs to make cars for all classes,” Tubbs said Wednesday.

Tubbs is optimistic.

He is General Sales Manager at Steve Raymond Chevrolet.

He knows that lives and livelihoods at the dealership are depending on the UAW and the automakers to settle their labor contracts and avoid a strike -- to keep the assembly lines there supplying his sales lot in Smyrna.

He and other dealers are still working to build up their inventories after the pandemic shortages.

“We don’t need anything like that again,” Tubbs said, “we need to get it worked out.”

Employees of small businesses across the country are also worried.

Auto repair shop owner Alan Heriford said he is “a little scared.”

He knows he could run out of his inventory of parts if there’s a strike.

“It’s absolutely horrible telling somebody, ‘I can’t fix your car’,” Heriford said. “The show will go on. You know, we’ll figure out a way.”

Cleveland Tubbs is worried for the auto workers, but also for his team.

“We're hoping and trusting that it's going to get worked out,” Tubbs said. “And so we actually have no contingency plan if it doesn't. But we'll figure it out.”