WASHINGTON — President Trump is expected to pick the next Supreme Court justice who will replace now-retired Justice Anthony Kennedy Monday night.

Click here to watch the live announcement at 9 p.m.

Here are the nominees experts believe the president will choose from, and some of their credentials.

BRETT KAVANAUGH

Kavanagh currently sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, the second most important court in the land.

The 53-year-old is a former law clerk to his predecessor, Justice Anthony Kennedy, and was staff secretary in the Georgia W. Bush White House. He also famously served with Ken Starr in the investigation into President Bill Clinton, that led to his impeachment.

Kavanaugh is indeed a conservative, but in the past, has said the historic Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, Roe v Wade, is a “binding precedent.”

THOMAS HARDIMAN

Hardiman is currently a judge on the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia.

The 53-year-old was the runner up to Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s first Supreme Court pick.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

He is the first in his family to graduate college and drove a cab to help pay his tuition. Hardiman has defended gun rights, but has also ruled in favor of immigrants seeking asylum.

RAYMOND KETHLEDGE

Kethledge is currently a judge for the U.S. 6th Circuit Court in Cincinnati.

The 51-year-old is a former law clerk to his predecessor, Justice Anthony Kennedy. He is a defender of second amendment rights and issues regarding religious liberty.

Kethledge is considered a Washington “outsider” and, until tonight, considered a long shot as Trump’s nominee.

AMY CONEY BARRETT

Barrett is currently a judge on the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, a position she’s only held for about a year.

The 46-year-old formerly clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

She has a thin record as a judge, and is considered the most controversial out of Trump’s finalists over her past writings on the Affordable Care Act, contraception, abortion and supreme court precedents.

© 2018 WXIA