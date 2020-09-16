President Trump to hold White House news conference Wednesday afternoon

The president will speak to reporters Wednesday, a day after a televised town hall where voters confronted Trump on a number of issues including COVID-19.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address reporters at the White House Wednesday at 5 p.m. Eastern.

The news conference comes one day after the president participated in a televised town hall in front of undecided Pennsylvania voters, giving the country a preview of how Trump may approach his debates with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

During Tuesday night's town hall, Trump again tried to express his view on the handing of the coronavirus pandemic, and the president showed he has issues with the science.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday was asked whether the White House was now counting on herd immunity to deal with the virus.

Trump said during the ABC News town hall on Tuesday that eventually there will be herd immunity to the virus, but that with a vaccine, the virus will go away “very quickly.”

For the United States to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus, most experts say, the nation would likely need to vaccinate roughly 70% of Americans.