Prince William, Harry release statements about their grandfather Prince Philip

WASHINGTON — Britain's Prince William and Harry on Monday shared heartfelt tributes to their grandfather, Prince Philip, who died at 99-years-old on Friday.

"My grandfather's century of life was defined by service -- to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," William's statement begins. "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life-- both through good times and the hardest days."

William, the Duke of Cambridge and second in line for the throne, said he was grateful that Prince Philip had the chance to spend time with his wife, Catherine, and their three children.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor," William's statement reads.

William's tribute to his grandfather ends by saying, "My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation... I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Prince William's brother Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, also released a statement in honor of Prince Philip.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next," the statement reads. "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end."

Harry ends his statement by thanking his grandfather for his service, and how he, his wife, Meghan, and their son Archie and unborn baby girl, will "always hold a special place" in their hearts.

Philip’s royal ceremonial funeral will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle — a slimmed-down service amid the COVID-19 pandemic that will be entirely closed to the public. The palace insisted the royals would strictly adhere to national virus guidelines, measures that in theory would entail mask wearing in an enclosed space and social distancing. The palace declined to comment on specifics.

Philip, the queen's husband of 73 years who was also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, took part in planning his own funeral and its focus on family was in accordance with his wishes. The duke also took part in designing the modified Land Rover that will carry his coffin.

“Although the ceremonial arrangements are reduced, the occasion will still celebrate and recognize the duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth,” a palace spokesman said Saturday while speaking on condition of anonymity in line with policy.

Harry will attend the service at Windsor along with other members of the royal family. His wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant and has been advised by her doctor not to make the long journey to the U.K.

Another no-show will be Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose office said he would not attend because current coronavirus restrictions limit funerals to 30 people, so by staying away that would “allow for as many family members as possible.''