COLUMBIA, Md. — Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, there was a gas explosion in Columbia, Maryland, officials said.

According to Howard County Fire and EMS, a call came in around 7:30 a.m. after a fire alarm went off and other reports of a gas leak started coming in for the 8800 block of Stanford Blvd.

Officials said they evacuated bystanders from the area, and established a perimeter outside the zone where their monitors had unsafe readings.

The explosion occurred around 8 a.m., but representatives from BGE were already on site, Battalion Stephen Chief Hardesty said.

No one was injured, even though one of the business office buildings in the 8800 block of Stanford Boulevard is most likely totaled, Hardesty said. Some surrounding buildings were also damaged

BGE crews turned off both the natural gas and electricity to buildings in the area, and those will stay off until they can be sure it’s safe to turn them back on.

The leak apparently started outside the building, but Hardesty said it’s common for a gas leak to migrate.

Gas explosion in Columbia, Maryland Lakeside center prior to explosion. Howard County Fire and EMS says the explosion was in the 8800 block of Stanford Blvd.

He also said that had it been later in the day, or during the work week, the evacuation process could have taken longer. He said that might have led to injuries or deaths.

WUSA9 reporter Janice Park was able to speak with the owner Nayna Dave of Apsara Day Spa who said she was worried but grateful that nobody was inside the building or hurt.

Hardesty said there will be a lengthy investigation into what happened, involving both BGE and federal authorities in addition to the county fire department.

In a statement from BGE Communications Manager Richard Yost said, "BGE received a gas odor call from the Howard County Fire Department this morning for the 8800 block of Stanford Blvd. While our crew member was on site, an explosion occurred. No injuries have been reported. BGE crews have turned off gas service and are currently working closely with the fire department. Once it is safe to do so, BGE will investigate the cause of the incident."

Building inspectors will be going through surrounding buildings and businesses to see which ones are safe and which must stay closed until repairs are made.

Hardesty said while this type of explosion is rare, it's not unheard of. He referenced a townhouse explosion his department handled a couple years ago, where a gas leak started after the occupant of a townhouse bumped a gas line.

Officials said there are still widespread power outages in the area, and businesses are impacted.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

