Queen Elizabeth turns 96: What we know about her health

It was back in February when Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19, giving way to speculations about the royal's health.

LONDON, UK — We hope the queen is celebrating with cake as Queen Elizabeth II turned 96 on April 21.

As she celebrates nearing one century, the queen also reached another milestone not long ago, marking the 70th anniversary of her rule in the United Kingdom.

The widowed queen's husband Prince Phillip died in April 2021 at the age of 99. And many have made speculations about the Queen's health after she tested positive for COVID-19 in February of this year.

Here's what we know about Elizabeth's health.

On Feb. 20, Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced mild, cold-like symptoms, the Buckingham Palace announced. However, the queen didn't let her diagnosis get her too down because the palace said the queen would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

While speaking with recovering COVID-19 patients in April, she said "it does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn't it."

On Feb. 22, Elizabeth canceled online engagements because she was still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

On November 2021, the queen missed the Remembrance Sunday service in London that pays tribute to Britain's war dead because she sprained her back, according to the Buckingham Palace. NPR reported it was supposed to be one of her first public appearances after taking a step back from public duties.

It stemmed from the month prior when Elizabeth spent a night in a London hospital for unspecified tests, the Buckingham Palace said, and had been under doctors' orders to rest and only undertake light duties.

In 2021, Elizabeth announced she would be reducing her time in public for several months, prompting speculation about her health. She canceled various major engagements late last year but returned this month to public duties.

Prior to the last couple of years, the BBC reported that the Queen was taken to the hospital with a stomach bug back in March 2013 when she was 86 years old, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. She had been assessed for symptoms of gastroenteritis.

Despite, Elizabeth's recent COVID-19 diagnosis, her grandson Prince Harry says she is in "good form." During an interview with Hoda Kotb on April 20 on TODAY, he said his grandmother still has her sense of humor and they have a special bond, different than any other family member's.

As far as celebrating 96, Harry said he thinks she's bored of birthdays at this point.