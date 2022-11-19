Girl dies after being hit truck during Raleigh Christmas parade; driver facing charges

A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a crash that killed a young girl during Raleigh's Christmas parade Saturday morning, police said.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Christmas Parade was canceled on Saturday morning after a tragic turn of events led to a girl's death, according to a report from WRAL.

Around 10:25 a.m., the parade was paused as police and medical personnel responded to the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue.

An out-of-control pickup truck hit a girl performing with CC & Company Dance Complex, a group that has performed in the parade in the past. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. The girl's name was not released.

The Raleigh Police Department said 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade.

