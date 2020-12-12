Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal weapons charge

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, entered the plea Friday during a hearing held remotely before U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams.

Rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge that he possessed a weapon despite being a convicted felon following a 2019 search of a private plane in the Miami area.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, entered the plea during a hearing held remotely before U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams.

"Your honor, I plead guilty to the charge," Carter told the judge.

Williams set a Jan. 28 sentencing date. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, but it's likely Carter would get far less time than that. He's free on $250,000 bail but had to surrender his passport.

Authorities said the 38-year-old rapper acknowledged possessing a .45 caliber, gold-plated handgun and six rounds of ammunition after his luggage was searched upon arriving in Miami on Dec. 23, 2019, from California. A search warrant said Carter told investigators the gun was a Father's Day gift.

The charge stems from a weapons conviction of Carter in New York more than a decade ago, for which he was sentenced to eight months in prison. Convicted felons are barred under federal law from possessing firearms.

Carter's lawyer, Howard Srebnick, said he considered a motion to suppress the search of the plane as a violation of the rapper's constitutional rights. Carter, he said, wanted to accept responsibility.

"I must say I thought it was a very viable motion. He has decided not to pursue a motion to suppress," Srebnick said.

The Miami U.S. attorney's office also said in the news release that investigators found small amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone in a bag belonging to Carter, but he was not charged with any drug crime.