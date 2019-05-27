Bill Buckner, the Red Sox icon who became famous when a ground ball went through his legs, ending Game 6 of the 1986 World Series against the New York Mets, has died. He was 69.

ESPN's Jeremy Schaap said he spoke on the phone with Buckner's wife, Jody. In a statement, she said that her husband had died after battling Lewy Body Dementia.

"After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family," she told Schaap. "Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

Lewy Body Dementia is the second most common type of dementia after Alzheimer's. Protein deposits called Lewy bodies develop in the nerve cells of the brain, causing progressive decline in mental abilities.

Buckner played 22 seasons in the major leagues and was voted an All-Star. He is survived by his wife, Jody, and three children, Brittany, Christen, and Bobby.