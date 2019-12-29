Authorities say three patients were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting at a Texas church.

Multiple people have been reported dead and another injured critically after a shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ of Las Vegas Trail according to authorities. Police were responding to an active shooter situation early Sunday.

The shooting was apparently broadcast on the church's live stream.

Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton said in a tweet, "We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement. As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed."

Mike Drivdahl of Fort Worth Fire and Rescue said in a press conference that police responded to reports of gunshots at around 9:57 a.m. local time. Three patients were transported to the hospital in critical condition, not including the shooter. Authorities are in the beginning stages of their investigation. Fort Worth police have reportedly brought bomb detection dogs to the scene as a precaution.

Local media are reporting that a witness said the incident happened during communion, and that the gunman reportedly had a shotgun and was taken down by another armed church member.

This is a developing story and will be updated.