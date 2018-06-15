According to reports from several entertainment news outlets, HBO announced that they will not be presenting Game of Thrones or Westworld at Comic-Con 2018. The cable network will not have a presence at this year’s upcoming San Diego Comic-Con event but looked forward to returning in the future.

“Due to production schedules and air dates for Game of Thrones and Westworld, these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic-Con this summer,” HBO said Thursday. “HBO has a longstanding relationship with SDCC, and we are very grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic response over the years. We look forward to returning in the future.”

HBO has been a staple at San Diego Comic-Con through the years and the majority of the convention's Hall H attendees were dedicated followers of the premium cable network's upcoming previews and announcement events.

This will mark the first time the Game of Thrones series will be absent since its debut at the annual convention in 2011.

There has been no official response about HBO's announcement from the San Diego Comic-Con's social media accounts as of this writing.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige confirmed that it would not hold its annual star-studded Hall H showcase.

The studio's only film to promote, Ant-Man and the Wasp, would have already been out by the time the comic convention rolled around.

“We’re not going to Hall H this year. It will be an off year… which is what we did after Avengers 1 and what we’ve done every few years," Feige told Collider. "There will be a 10th anniversary presence at Comic-Con but [no Hall H panel.]”

The popular entertainment and culture convention is San Diego's largest event each year and has called San Diego home since 1970.

The event has an estimated 130,000 attendees each year. It typically fills about 60,000 hotel rooms and adds about $135 million to the city's economy.

