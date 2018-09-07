Justin Bieber has popped the question. No, not "What Do You Mean?" or "Where Are U Now"?

According to reports, the singer proposed to Hailey Baldwin on Saturday.

TMZ first shared the news that the singer, 24, and model, 21, got engaged in the Bahamas. People cites a source who says, “It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks. He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.” CNN and E! have also confirmed the news.

Bieber's parents' most recent social-media posts, if commenting on an engagement, appear to support the union. On Instagram, dad Jeremy Bieber captioned a sunset photo of his son: "Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" And on Twitter, mom Patti Mallettesaid, "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."

Baldwin's father, actor Stephen Baldwin tweeted out a Bible passage and wrote that he's "#blessed." USA TODAY has reached out to the couple's representatives for comment.

As TMZ reports, photos of what appear to be Baldwin's big diamond engagement ring have popped up on Twitter.

The news comes after another young celebrity couple announced their engagement. Singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson, both 24, confirmed in June that they're planning to walk down the aisle. On Sunday, Grande, who's managed by Scooter Braun (so is Bieber), replied to a now-deleted tweet that joked that "the devil works hard by Scooter Braun works harder," implying that the two singers' engagements were prompted by their manager. "You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives .... right .....?" Grande said, appearing to confirm Bieber's engagement. "A sensible but loving drag."

TV personality-model Hailey Baldwin attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards 2018 at the MGM Grand Resort International on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Baldwin and Bieber met as youngsters back in 2009, when Stephen Baldwin introduced them. Dating rumors started to fly in 2014, but Bieber shut down speculation with a photo captioned: "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise."

Two years later, he posted another photo: This time, it was of the two of them kissing, sans caption. The Instagram post came after reports the pair had been cuddling up in St. Barts on New Year's Eve. They apparently separated and rekindled their romance since.

In the last month, the couple has been spotted at places including New York City, Miami and the Bahamas, exhibiting plenty of PDA in photos obtained by TMZ.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff

