AUSTIN, Texas — While many of us are celebrating a new year, retired Austin teacher Hertha Glenn is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Hertha Glenn was born in 1920 in Lindale, Texas.

"It feels wonderful that the good Lord has left me here for 100 years. My goodness, I feel good," said Glenn.

She has been living in Austin since 1962.

"Occasionally I find someone who has been here as long as I have," said Glenn. "I like Austin and I have seen it grow and change, but that's what makes life interesting – to see change."

She was an educator for more than 40 years. She taught at Huston-Tillotson University, Reagan High School and Anderson High School.

Her love for helping other people is part of her secret to a long life.

"Know God, do your best and do everything you can to help someone else and just enjoy life," Glenn explained.

Enjoying life for Glenn is a good ole conversation.

"I have so many friends – they call me and stay in touch," she said. "Don't get me started; I will talk forever."

Generations of Glenn's family and friends flew in to celebrate, and for that she is thankful.

"They have come from afar just to say happy birthday to me, and I appreciate it," said Glenn.

