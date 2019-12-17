Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates is set to be sentenced in Washington's federal court Tuesday. Gates will learn how much his cooperation with the Justice Department has paid off when he stands before a judge and receives his punishment.

Gates is one of a half-dozen associates of President Donald Trump charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Neither his lawyers nor prosecutors are seeking prison time.

The Justice Department says Gates has provided “extraordinary assistance" since pleading guilty to crimes relating to his lucrative consulting work in Ukraine.

