With the heat beating down, families are looking for fun ways to cool down and Rigby's Water World is finally open.

The water park is complete with 17 slides, a huge water bucket that drops 750 gallons of water down on the kids and all kinds of water gadgets for kids to play with.

The water park has a lazy river that will be completed in a week and a half, but Chief Operating Officer, Keith Daniels is proud of the star attraction of the park.

"Oh definitely the two larger slides especially the one on the other side; it's called the Boomerang," he said.

"It comes down and throws you way up in the air so far that's the fan favorite."

They are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For anyone over 3 and a half feet tall, tickets are $22 and anyone under is $15.

Ticket prices will change once the lazy river is complete.

© 2018 WMAZ