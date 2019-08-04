Three American service members and a U.S. contractor were killed in a roadside bombing near the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan Monday, U.S. military officials announced.

Three other U.S. service members were also wounded in the attack.

The wounded service members were evacuated and are receiving medical attention.

Prior to Monday's attack, there had been a total of four U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan this year.

The names of the service members killed in Monday's attack are being withheld for 24 hours until next of kin can be notified.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for more updates.