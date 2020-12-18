Rockefeller Christmas tree owl gets her own children's book

The book follows the owl as she meets some holiday friends, including Santa, on her trip to New York City.

Editor's note: The video above was published on Nov. 19, 2020.

The Rockefeller Christmas tree owl is now flying into the pages of a new children's book.

Written by T. Troy Kolo and illustrated by Meredith Miner, "Rockefeller the Christmas Owl" follows the owl as she meets some holiday friends, including Santa, on her trip to New York City, according to the New York Post.

The story is based on the adult Saw-whet owl discovered hiding in New York City's Rockefeller Christmas tree in November. The 75-foot Norway spruce tree was cut down days earlier in Oneonta, N.Y., before making it's way to the Big Apple.

After careful removal, the bird was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center where she dined on mice before returning to the wild.

"When I had heard the news, I immediately thought, ‘Boy, gee, there is a story there that practically writes itself,’" Kolo told The Post. "When the idea struck immediately after hearing about [the owl], I sat down and started to do a couple of verses and in a few days I had something finished."

Kolo said the book highlights the importance of love and family ties.

"I'm particularly fond of the middle part of the book where they are actually in Rockefeller Plaza," Kolo told the Post. "Rockefeller first gets [her] glimpse of New York City and as in awe of all of the lights and so forth."