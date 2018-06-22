The Conners will go on without matriarch Roseanne.

ABC Thursday picked up "The Conners," a spinoff of the hit comedy "Roseanne" with no financial or creative connection to that show's star and executive producer, Roseanne Barr. The network last month canceled "Roseanne" after a racist tweet by Barr.

The 10-episode season will premiere this fall, in the same Tuesday at 8 EDT/PDT time slot that was to be the home for Season 2 of "Roseanne."

A description of the series suggests the possibility that Barr's character, Roseanne Conner, has passed away: "After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before," ABC says, as "Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. grapple with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America."

Returning cast members include John Goodman as Dan, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Lecy Goranson as Becky and Michael Fishman as D.J.

John Goodman and Roseanne Barr attend the premiere of ABC's 'Roseanne' at Walt Disney Studio Lot on March 23, 2018 in Burbank, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The actors issued a joint statement about the spinoff: “We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

Barr, an executive producer who was listed as co-creator of the most recent season, had to agree forego any involvement as a condition of ABC's pickup of the new series.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from "Roseanne," she said in a statement. "I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Lecy Goranson as Becky and Sara Gilbert as Darlene on "Roseanne." (Photo: Greg Gayne/ABC)

