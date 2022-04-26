Cynthia Temple-Colburn was found guilty of felony animal cruelty on Monday.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Pike County woman has been sentenced to 180 days in jail after she dragged a puppy behind a vehicle for at least a mile last year in Ross County.

According to the Ross County Humane Society, Cynthia Temple-Colburn of Waverly was found guilty of felony animal cruelty on Monday.

The incident happened back on July 6, 2021. The puppy, known as Blake by the humane society staff, died as a result of the trauma.

The Ross County Dog Warden and the humane society took her to the North Folk Animal Clinic.

According to doctors, the dog sustained multiple severe injuries, including a large open wound on the abdomen and damage to her toes and paw pads to the point that they were missing.

The dog was then taken to the Ohio State University Veterinary Clinic for further treatment. She later died due to the severity of her injuries.

The humane society said the judge handed down the maximum sentence which also included restitution for medical bills in the amount of $775.37, completing 200 hours of community service, a $2,500 fine and prohibited from ever owning a companion animal.

In a statement, Executive Director of the Ross County Humane Society Jenn Thomas said they are thankful for the judge recognizing the severity of the case and sentencing accordingly.

“While we wish the circumstances had never occurred, it’s good to see the message sent that animal abuse will not be tolerated in our community,” she said.

Thomas also encouraged the community to continue to report any cases of animal abuse or neglect.

Jason Cooke, founder and president of the Healthy Hearts & Paws Project, issued a similar sentiment.

"It's nice to see that the judge was able to hand down that kind of sentence," said Cooke. "It sends a message to all of us that fight for those who can only bark and meow, to those people that aren't caring for their animals or that are possibly thinking about committing an act of cruelty or neglect, that they're going to be held accountable."